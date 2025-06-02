/Kelly Clarkson to exit from her popular show due to 'painful' issue?

The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the popular chat shows with Kelly Clarkson talking to celebrities and interacting with the audience in her own way. Now, several reports have surfaced that the singer might be exiting.

Why does Kelly Clarkson want to leave her popular show?

Kelly Clarkson's rumoured departure from her popular show might be due to her highly publicized divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, which took an emotional toll on her. In regard to her divorce, earlier she had admitted to Apple Music that she did not handle the divorce well.

The main reason for the painful issue is that her marriage to Blackstock was complicated as he was also her manager and also played a huge role in landing her big NBC deals. Moreover, he had also helped her in negotiating multimillion-dollar contracts, including her roles on The Voice and her talk show. The duo have a daughter, who was born in June 2014.

For the unversed, The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime Television variety talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The show premiered on September 9, 2019. So, far the show has completed six seasons. The show was renewed for a seventh season on December 15, 2024. It has bagged several accolades including Daytime Emmy Awards which includes Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, and Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment.

All about Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality. After getting signed to RCA Records, her debut single in 2002, Moment Like This topped the charts and since then there has been no looking back. She has delivered several hit tracks including All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Because of You, Underneath the Tree, Catch My Breath, and Since U Been Gone among others.

Apart from singing, Kelly Clarkson has also tried her hands at acting which included projects including From Justin to Kelly, The Star, UglyDolls, and Trolls World Tour. She has also been part of several TV shows including American Dreams and Duets among others.