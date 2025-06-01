/Actress Renee Victor, best known for Coco, dies at 86 after prolonged illness

American actress Renee Victor, best known for Coco and Weeds passed away at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death and they even issued a statement, with the mention of the cause of her death as well.

Renee Victor's cause of death revealed condolences pour in from fans

Renee's daughters Raquel and Margo Victor stated after her death, 'Renee is perhaps best known as the voice of 'Abuelita' in Disney's 2017 blockbuster Coco. Renee was loved by so many & had fans all over the world. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her". Renee's agency confirmed that her cause of death was lymphoma- a form of blood cancer.

Soon, after their death of her spread like wildfire, condolences poured in from fans on social media platforms. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, I'll miss hearing your work, Renee". Another user wrote, "RIP Renee Victor, an amazing voice". "Rest in Peace. Thank you for the memories, Renee", wrote the third user.

All about Renee Victor

Born in 1938 in San Antonio, Renee Victor was spearheaded into popularity after she sang for prominent bandleaders (Latin music) including Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado. She appeared in the 2014 film Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Her previous work includes a recurring role in 2004 on ER and a guest role on a 2010 episode of Children's Hospital. In addition to films, she was also a choreographer and a voice artist.

Her other notable works in films include Superfly, In Other Words, Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone, Welcome to Our World, and The Prophecy II among others. She has also worked in TV shows including The Addams Family, Bob, The Tony Danza Show, Men Behaving Badly, The Parent Hood, and Matlock among others.