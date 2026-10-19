/Haunting of a New York brewery: Apparition caught on camera at 160-year-old establishment

The owner of a New York brewery says something is targeting his kitchen, and it is likely not human. They have motion camera footage showing a strange white figure, claiming they can "definitely see two eyes." The apparent haunting is being reported from the 160-year-old Newburgh Brewing Company.

Owner Paul Halayko is finding it hard to explain everything that is happening at the brewery and is on camera, providing proof that something is definitely off. He told News 12 Hudson Valley that "It", referring to the poltergeist or a ghost, has been "focusing on our kitchen."

Describing what he saw in the security camera video, Halayko said, “It’s kind of like a grimaced mouth — very creepy with the teeth, definitely see two eyes.”

Flickering lights and vanishing objects

Two other videos captured 47 minutes apart show flashes of light inside the restaurant at night, when there is clearly no one present. More footage also shows objects either moved from their original location or completely vanishing from sight. However, none of the videos actually shows them in the act of being moved.

Knives, pots, a garbage pail, and a tray are present in certain shots, and then are seen at a completely different place in other stills. Some of them are entirely gone from view. Halayko shows one screenshot with two knives in the rack, and then they are gone in the next photo. Besides this, a brewery worker also claims to have seen a man in overalls several times in the downstairs production area.

No documented tragedy at the site

Paranormal experts and historians often trace the history of a place that is possibly haunted to tell of some kind of tragedy that happened at the site to cause such incidents. Halayko also contacted a historian to see whether something similar had happened in the past. She found no records of any tragedy at the site. However, she warned that it is possible an industrial accident took place but wasn't documented.