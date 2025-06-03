/Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh debuts new stage name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is now using a new moniker. The 19-year-old made an unexpected appearance at a Los Angeles event this week, where she debuted her new name.

On Thursday, May 29, Shiloh appeared at a dinner that celebrated the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant's collection with Net-A-Porter. Shiloh served as a choreographer for the musician Luella.



The musician performed her newly-released single ‘Naïve’ at the dinner with two other dancers, as per a press release about the event. The release credited Shiloh as the choreographer and referred to her by a new name: Shi Joli.



Last year, a court ruling allowed Shiloh to drop Pitt from her name and be legally called Shiloh Jolie. She was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.



The teenager first filed to drop "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024.



Pitt and Jolie also share five other kids, - Maddox, 23, Zahara, 20, Pax, 21, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16.

Jolie has been candid about her passion for dance and performance as she's grown up. Last August, choreographer Kolanie Marks shared a video on Instagram that showed her honing her dance skills.

Other kids who dropped ‘Pitt’ from their name

Shiloh is not the only child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to have dropped their father’s name.



In the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which Vivienne helped mom Jolie produce, the teenager is listed as “Vivienne Jolie" instead of "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt”. It is not clear if Vivienne has also legally changed her name.

Last November, when Zahara was joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College, the former couple's eldest daughter introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”



All three apparent name changes come after years of a strained relationship with Brad Pitt since the time Jolie first filed for divorce and sole custody of their kids in 2016. The couple’s divorce settlement came through only in 2024.



Shortly after Shiloh's petition was filed this past May, a source close to Pitt shared with PEOPLE that the he was "aware" of the change.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," said the source. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them."