Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films have captivated audiences, with both critics and fans deeply invested in Paul Atreides and his evolving journey. With Dune: Messiah already greenlit and expected to release in 2026, anticipation is high for the next chapter in the saga.

A new report suggests that Jason Momoa, who played Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part One, will reprise his role in the upcoming film, despite his character’s apparent death. This revelation has left fans wondering how Idaho will return, but don't worry we got you covered.

How Duncan Idaho Returns (Spoilers Ahead)

In Dune: Messiah, Duncan Idaho is resurrected as a 'Ghola', a genetically engineered clone, presented as a gift to Emperor Paul Atreides. While this new version of Duncan retains his original appearance, he has no memory of his past life.

However, Paul does not know, that the 'Ghola' has been subliminally programmed to assassinate him. However, as the story unfolds, Duncan gradually regains his memories and resists his conditioning. This new dynamic between Paul and his once-loyal friend promises to add an intriguing layer of tension to the film, especially with Idaho playing a crucial role in the broader Dune saga.

When can fans expect Dune: Messiah?

Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he will be working on another sci-fi project before production on Dune: Messiah officially begins. This means fans may have to wait until late 2025 for significant updates on the film’s development.

