Malayalam filmmaker Jeo Baby’s social drama The Great Indian Kitchen was a critical hit, sparking discussions on the treatment of women in Indian society, particularly within their households. The film went on to win multiple accolades, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Sound Design.

Advertisment

The story follows a newly married woman who is forced to abandon her dreams to fulfil the traditional role of a housewife in her husband's patriarchal household. Recently, the film was remade in Hindi under the title Mrs., bringing its message to a wider audience.

Also Read: The Substance star Margaret Qualley eyed for X-Men's Rogue in the MCU

Mrs a successful remake

Advertisment

Directed by Arati Kadav, the Hindi adaptation stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role and premiered on Zee5. The film received widespread critical acclaim and shattered viewership records on the streaming platform. Malhotra’s performance earned her the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Advertisment

Also Read: Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 release date pushed back

In a recent interview with OnManorama, Jeo Baby revealed that while he had not yet seen Mrs., he was pleased with its success. ''What is important is such issues are discussed" said the director, he also emphasised the importance of using cinema to highlight social issues and expressed gratitude that the Hindi remake helped bring these discussions to a national audience.

Also Read: Masters of the Universe: Is the new He-Man reboot repeating the same mistake as the 1987 version?

Addressing Backlash

Jeo Baby also addressed the backlash Mrs. faced from men’s rights organisations, noting that The Great Indian Kitchen had encountered similar criticism upon its release. He reiterated the importance of telling such stories, despite resistance, as a means of challenging societal norms.

Also Read: Euphoria actress calls out Trump govt after passport gender change