/Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour: Rapper adds second show in Mumbai after Delhi

Travis Scott fans, you might see him not for one day, but for two days in India for his Circus Maximus World Tour! After a sold-out show in Delhi and due to huge demand from fans, the rapper is all set to perform in Mumbai for his second show in India this year. This announcement has created immense excitement among fans.

Travis Scott to perform in Mumbai for his world tour

Travis Scott, who is bringing his Circus Maximus World Tour to India, will be performing in Mumbai due to huge demand. The ticketing platform BookMyShow took to their official Instagram handle and shared the poster along with a caption, “Mumbai, prepare to RAGE like never before. LA FLAME IS COMING. History’s about to be made as TRAVIS SCOTT BRINGS HIS CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR TO MUMBAI. WAITING ROOM OPENS SATURDAY, JULY 19, 2025, AT 11 AM IST.#CircusMaximus #TravisScottMumbai.”

The American rapper will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, marking his first-ever live appearance in the city. Soon, after the poster was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "I so knew!! finally". Another user wrote, "La Flame about to set Mumbai on fire". "Damn! This is surprising!" wrote the third user.

All about the Circus Maximus Tour

The Circus Maximus Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by American rapper Travis Scott, in support of his fourth studio album, Utopia (2023). It began on October 11, 2023, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will conclude on November 8, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

