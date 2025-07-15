/Jessica Alba sparks dating rumours after vacationing with this mystery man who has a Tom Cruise connection

There is a new man in Jessica Alba’s life. The actress was recently spotted departing Cancun, Mexico with actor Danny Ramirez and sparked speculation about a possible new romance. According to reports, the actress was seen boarding a flight to Los Angeles with a “mystery man”. He was later identified as 32-year-old actor Danny Ramirez.



Footage obtained by TMZ shows Alba and Ramirez boarding an American Airlines flight at the Cancun International Airport on Sunday evening. The two actors kept a low profile- Alba was seen wearing baseball cap and sunglasses and even used her passport to shield her face at one point. The two did not indulge in any PDA but locals told the publication that they spent the weekend at the resort town.

Jessica Alba divorce



News of a possible romance between Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez comes months after Alba filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, producer Cash Warren, earlier this year in February. The couple, who married in 2008, share three children: Honor, 17; Haven, 13; and Hayes, 7. Sources told TMZ that the split has been “extremely amicable,” with both parties requesting joint custody.

Where have you seen Danny Ramirez before?

The 32-year-old American actor made his acting debut in 2016 in the series The Affair. He is best known for his role as Joaquin Torres / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). He has also featured alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), and the HBO television series The Last of Us (2025). The actor will reprise his role as Falcon in Marvel's highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday which is set to release in November 2026.

Jessica Alba Photograph: (X)

So far Jessica and Danny have not confirmed or commented about their vacation but fans are already speculating about the possibility of a new romance.