Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are no longer together. The Hollywood couple are reportedly headed for divorce after being married for 16 years.

Jessica Alba, 43 and Cash Warren, 45, first met in Vancouver in 2004 when they started working on the superhero flick Fantastic Four. In the film, Jessica played Sue Storm while Cash was associated with the project as the director’s assistant.

Jessica and Cash then got married on May 19, 2008, and have three children together – daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13 and son Hayes, 7.

Neither has confirmed the reason for their separation.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren headed for divorce

Jessica however did not hint at anything wrong between the two in a cryptic message on New Year’s Eve. At the time, Jessica wrote that her 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Jessica spoke about building her business empire, parenting and her marriage with Cash Warren. She said, "At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work’.”

Commenting on marriage, Jessica said, "It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

"We're just not consistent. But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes — which we've gone through that one!” she added.