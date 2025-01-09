Would you believe Victoria Beckham of The Spice Girls is still making a whopping amount of money from her music career even though she hasn’t sung a song in a very long time? The year 2024 was pretty big for Victoria Beckham as she made £1 million from her music in the past year alone, despite not singing or touring since 2012.

Advertisment

The Spice Girls were a huge deal back in the day but Victoria Beckham left the world of music and became a fashion and lifestyle expert. When she was still a part of the band, Posh aka Victoria released three studio albums when she was a part of the girls' band and also made a successful solo career with a self-titled album in 2001. But it’s all in the past now.

Victoria Beckham making massive income with her music

Advertisment

As for her 2024 earnings, courtesy of her music carer – Companies House revealed that she has £2.4 million ($2.9mn) in her firm Moody Productions, which she set up back in 1997 to look after the cash she makes from music.

According to The Sun, the paperwork said the earnings are for the “recoupment of music recording and publishing royalties and endorsement activities”.

Advertisment

Notably, Victoria has 19,900 monthly listeners on Spotify, while the band has a whopping 12.6 million fans who are regularly streaming their music. All this even though the girls' band last performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Victoria is past her music-making days and is now majorly into fashion and beauty

Victoria Beckham has been living her life sharing her daily skincare routine with fans and launching new collections under her luxury fashion label. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, she said how her goal for this year is for her skin to look the best as it possibly can and showed the three products from her own range that she swears by.