Jessica Alba joins KATSEYE in telenovela-inspired ‘Gabriela’ music video| Watch

Hollywood star Jessica Alba surprised K-pop fans around the world with an unexpected appearance in KATSEYE's latest music video for their new track “Gabriela,” which dropped on June 20. Styled like an early 2000s telenovela, the fun video sees group members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae battling it out to take over Alba’s fictional position as CEO of Gabriela Enterprises. The song has quickly climbed the charts since its release and has already amassed over 6.2 million views on YouTube. It is part of KATSEYE’s upcoming second mini album, Beautiful Chaos, which also features singles such as “Gnarly,” “Gameboy,” “Mean Girls,” and “M.I.A.” The album is set for a global release on June 27.

Band members reflect on the experience

Reacting to the music video on the group’s official reaction channel, Sophia Laforteza shared her admiration for Alba, saying, "She's everybody's girl crush. It's always so great to see, and it's very inspiring, especially the things she said about work, finding time for yourself, and just being a woman in this industry."

Megan also opened up about how “Gabriela” marked a different approach for the group. "I honestly think that this music video is super different from anything that we've done before. We also incorporated so much acting, more than actually the dancing, which usually we're so dance-heavy in Katseye. We usually focus a lot on dancing in our music videos, but this one, we kind of switched it around and focused on the storyline of Gabriela."

KATSEYE's global rise

KATSEYE was formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy. The group consists of members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, and has gained recognition as a global girl group. They officially debuted in June 2024 with the single “Debut,” followed by the breakout hit “Touch.” Their 2024 single “Gnarly” marked their first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100.

