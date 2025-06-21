Ju Haknyeon controversy: Adult film star Asuka Kirara denies prostitution claims

Japanese adult film star Asuka Kirara has broken her silence on the ongoing controversy involving former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon, who is currently facing accusations of prostitution. Taking to X, Asuka Kirara firmly denied the allegations, clarifying that she has never engaged in sex for money with Haknyeon or anyone else. The controversy began after a police complaint was filed, accusing Ju Haknyeon of violating South Korea’s prostitution law under Article 4 of the Act on the Punishment of Arranging Sexual Traffic. This came after images of him at a Tokyo lounge with Asuka Kirara surfaced online, sparking rumours and intense speculation.

Asuka Kirara issues statement on ongoing controversy

She reiterated in a follow-up statement, “There are baseless speculations running rampant, but the Shūkan Bunshun has yet to release any reports on this matter. So please do not spread false information. I have never once accepted money for private sexual services in my life. That goes without saying for this recent issue as well. It is my belief that a woman I met for the first time that day seemed to have a crush on Hak Nyeon, and so she took a photo and sold it to Shūkan Bunshun.”

Legal battle escalates

Ju Haknyeon has filed legal proceedings in response to the prostitution scandal. He denied all allegations and accused his agency, One Hundred, of wrongfully terminating his contract. He also initiated a defamation lawsuit against a journalist. In response, the agency has denied the accusations and announced plans for a counter-suit.

