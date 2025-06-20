/Joo Hak nyeon denies prostitution claims, says agency forced $1.4 million compensation and expelled him

The controversy surrounding former THE BOYZ member Joo Hak-nyeon has taken a dramatic turn. Joo Hak-nyeon has publicly denied recent prostitution allegations and claimed that the group's agency, One Hundred, forced him to pay 2 billion won($1.4 million) in compensation and expelled him from the group. The issue stems from a police complaint accusing him of running a prostitution racket, allegedly violating South Korea’s prostitution law under Article 4 of the Act on the Punishment of Arranging Sexual Traffic. The complaint was filed after pictures surfaced online showing Joo Hak-nyeon at a lounge in Tokyo with Japanese adult film actress Asuka Kirara.

Joo Hak-nyeon issues strong denial on social media

In a report by JTBC News, Joo Hak-nyeon took to social media and shared a lengthy post strongly denying the accusations and accusing the agency of mishandling the situation.

"Despite having clearly stated my position that I have not committed any illegal acts, I will take all legal action, both civil and criminal, against certain reporters and media outlets who continue to write malicious articles. If you have evidence of prostitution, please disclose it immediately."

"I have never left the team, and I have never agreed to the termination of my exclusive contract. The agency is trying to make it seem like there is a reason for termination of the exclusive contract, even though there is no reason stated in the contract, and some media outlets are defaming me by mentioning prostitution without any basis. The agency demanded over 2 billion won in compensation and told me to leave the company, but I have never accepted that."

Calls out agency’s alleged mishandling

Joo Hak-nyeon continued to express frustration over the way he was treated and maintained that he would pursue the matter legally.

“Despite that, the agency announced to the press that ‘the termination of the contract has been confirmed.’ This is clearly false,” and pointed out, “I want to ask if the agency’s attitude of unilaterally expelling me from the team and urging me to terminate the contract by demanding damages of over 2 billion won just because I was with a famous person at a private event is really the attitude of a company that should protect its artists.”

“It’s actually so scary,” and added, “However, I thought that if I give up here, this society could eventually collapse for things that people without possessions didn’t do,” and “I have been silently enduring it until now, believing that the truth will come out. However, I felt that I could no longer remain silent in the face of attempts to bury a person using something that I did not do as an excuse.”

"I will hold the agency that unfairly kicked me out of the team and insisted on terminating my contract without any basis, and some media outlets that hurt me by mentioning prostitution with unconfirmed facts responsible until the end. No matter what happens, I will go all the way to reveal the truth. I hope this fight can provide a small hope to someone, and I am courageous."

