/BTS J-Hope's latest single Killin It Girl breaks record, sparks debate on social media

The septuplet BTS, South Korea's most lucrative musical act is back in form from their military service. Known as the sunshine of the group, J-Hope or Hobi, released his single titled Killin It Girl after much anticipation. However, the song has divided the internet.

J-Hope's latest song garners mixed reaction

Soon after the song was dropped, ARMYs couldn't wait to give their verdict, but few were disappointed with the overall music video. One user wrote, "I wanna talk about how smooth and suave Killin' it girl's choreography is because goddamn???!!!??".

Another user BTS Charts Daily shared that the artist made history with the fastest views. “Killing It Girl MV (43 minutes) becomes the Fastest MV by a K-pop act to reach 1 Million views on YouTube in 2025, surpassing Like Jennie (1hr&22).”

A user from Reddit Content Garage2185 said, “As a song, it's the least favorite out of the trio. I expected it to be a lot punchier, it's vibey and repetitive instead. But holyyy hell visuals and choreography goes crazy, the performance today is gonna be awesome. Love to see his sexier side.”

For the unversed, Killin It Girl is the third and final song from the trilogy of singles released by J-Hope in 2025 during his world tour Hope on the Stage. The hip-hop track marks his first collaboration with the American rapper GloRilla.

All about Hope on the Stage tour

Hope on the Stage tour is the concert, which is in support of his debut studio album. The tour began on February 28, 2025, in Seoul and will end on June 14, 2025, in Goyang. The set is split into five sections, ie, it has its mood and theme: Ambition, Dream, Expectations, Fantasy, and Wish.

For the unversed, J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.