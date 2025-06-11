/BTS: After RS and V, Jimin and Jungkook discharged from South Korea military service

Two more BTS members were released from South Korean military service Wednesday, bringing the K-pop supergroup closer to a reunion as they promised fans a "better version" of themselves soon.

The septuplet BTS, South Korea's most lucrative musical act, has been on a self-described hiatus since 2022 while its members separately completed their military service, which is mandatory in the South for all men under 30.

More than a thousand fans gathered at the site of a press conference near the two army bases where singer Jimin -- whose solo single "Who" holds the record for longest-running K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100 -- and singer Jungkook were discharged.

With so many people assembled to greet the music icons, the networks were overloaded and some broadcasters experienced satellite disruptions.

When the members started to speak, their voices were often drowned out by the deafening cheers and joyful screams from the crowd.

"Thank you so much for waiting for us all this time," Jungkook said.

"Now that we've been discharged, I believe it's time for us to keep drawing the picture we've always envisioned. We'll make sure to prepare well and show you an even better version of ourselves."

Jimin said the military "wasn't an easy place".

"Still, I carry with me many meaningful memories, and I'll hold on to them for a long time," said the 29-year-old.

"After experiencing military life firsthand, I can say it truly isn't easy... if you happen to pass by a soldier, even a small word of kindness would mean the world to them," he added.

Streets in the area were decorated with colourful lampposts and banners.

One read, "Jungkook's voice, back to the world," while another read, "Jimin! Now that you're discharged, how about a world tour?"

Giant banners floated in the sky alongside balloons, with one reading: "We missed you, Jungkook!"

With the discharge of Jungkook and Jimin, six of the group's members have now completed their military service.

Final member SUGA -- who has been working as a social service agent for alternative non-active-duty service -- is due out next week.

- 'Mega catalyst' -

Delighted fans from around the world had gathered as early as 3:00 am, hoping to catch a glimpse of their idols.

"I think I'm gonna cry," Anaisa Silva, 30, a hotel receptionist from Portugal, told AFP.

"I am an ARMY of nine years and this is the first time I'm seeing them," she said, referring to BTS's fandom by its official name.

"We couldn't sleep!" said Rosie Tanquilut, a 64-year-old fan from the Philippines.

"We've been counting the days since they entered military," she added.

All the band members signed new contracts with their agency HYBE in 2023, and once SUGA is released on June 21, analysts expect profit-driving reunion activities.

The news of the members' discharge is "extremely positive news" for the K-pop industry, Yoo Sung-man, an analyst at Leading Investment and Securities, told AFP.

"Given the long military hiatus for the full group, this upcoming comeback is expected to have a massive global impact across all fronts — music streaming, album sales, and concerts," Yoo added.

Prior to their mandatory military service, the boy band generated more than 5.5 trillion won ($4 billion) in yearly economic impact, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.

That accounts for roughly 0.2 percent of South Korea's total GDP, according to official data.

HYBE has hinted at a BTS comeback this year, but has also said the members "need time for reflection and preparation".

On Friday, the band marks the 12th anniversary of its debut, with the HYBE headquarters in Seoul wrapped with the slogan "WE ARE BACK" and thousands of fans set to descend on the city for celebrations.

Faces of the boy band were seen in giant billboards across Seoul, while numerous buses covered with their images welcomed the members back to civilian life.