BTS Jungkook targeted in break‑in attempt at Seoul home, arrest made

BTS singer Jungkook was the victim of a break-in attempt at his Seoul residence, just hours after completing his mandatory military service. A Chinese woman in her 30s was apprehended for repeatedly entering the home’s passcode in an alleged attempt to gain entry.

Suspect detained at the scene

According to The Korea Times, the incident occurred on June 11 around 11:20 p.m. when the woman was caught attempting to break into Jungkook’s home. The Yongsan Police Station confirmed that the woman, who is Chinese, was detained at the scene for attempted trespassing. A neighbour reported the suspicious behaviour, prompting the police to intervene.

The woman reportedly told authorities she “wished to see Jungkook after his discharge from the military.” She has been formally charged with attempted home invasion.

BTS members complete military service

Jungkook and fellow BTS member Jimin were officially discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service on June 12. In a message to fans and colleagues, Jungkook said, "It's been so long since I've been in front of the camera, I'm embarrassed. I don't know what to say... Seniors, juniors... and executives who have worked harder than anyone else, thank you for working hard for us. I'm so grateful to them for taking such good care of us."

Their return follows the discharge of members RM and V on June 10, and Jin and J-Hope in 2024. The final member, Suga, is expected to complete his service on June 21.

BTS gears up for big reunion

With all seven members soon to be reunited, anticipation is building for BTS’s official return to the music scene. Their label HYBE has already signalled the group’s comeback, displaying the message “WE ARE BACK” at its Seoul headquarters, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the global superstars.

