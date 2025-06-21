ARMYs! Soon BTS will be seen performing together and releasing new music. Suga, the final member from the K-pop group has finally been discharged from the military service today. This is just a few days after members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook were released earlier this month. Soon after getting out, the singer took to his fan club site Weverse penned a lengthy note for his fans, and reflected on many things including his controversial DUI incident, which had happened in Seoul. He also expressed his gratitude and apology to his fans.

Suga's heartfelt letter for his ARMYs after his military service completion

In his post on the fan club, Suga shared how he had missed his fans so much. He wrote, "Hello, army, nice to meet you. It's me, Suga. It's been like 2 years. How have you all been doing? I'm greeting you all after a long time since I'll be officially completing my service today. It's also a day I've been waiting for, and since it's been a long time, I thought a lot about how to greet you. First of all, before anything, I'd like to say sincerely thank you very much to you all for waiting till now. I missed you".

He further added, “I've spent the past 2 years thinking deeply about myself. I also felt the need to take a step back— especially from the work I'd been doing for so long and distance myself (and look at it). All this time, I've only been focused on moving forward, barely taking the time to look at myself, but this period gave me the opportunity and time to look back at myself.”

"ARMYs, thank you, and thank you again for waiting. And I'm sorry for causing disappointment and worries with the incident last year. More than anything, I was upset by the fact that I hurt you all. I was also very sorry to the members who had to go through a heavy heart in each of their positions because of me. I'll work hard even more to repay all the love you've given me. I love you. I'll keep you guys posted from time to time", he ended his note.

For the unversed, Suga began his mandatory military service on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and ended today. Reportedly, for a DUI case, Suga was fined around #11,200 by Seoul Court for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on August 6, 2024, and his blood alcohol level was significantly over the legal limit. The case was closed with a fine and without a full trial.

When will BTS begin their tour?

According to The Korea Herald, BTS will be gearing up for their full group comeback in March 2026. The member's RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-hope, and Jungkook have finally reunited after the members' mandatory 18-month military service.