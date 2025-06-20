/8 popular K-dramas featuring Park Shin-hye: The Judge from Hell, Doctor Slump, Memories of the Alhambra and more

From Doctors to Memories of the Alhambra, let's check out the dramas featuring Park Shin-hye. Moreover, in addition to her acting career, the actress has also showcased her philanthropy through her initiative, Starlight Angel Project.
Park Shin-hye gained recognition as a child artist after featuring in the TV shows Stairway to Heaven and Tree of Heaven. From being a child artist to an actor and singer, here are a few of the popular K-dramas she has featured in.
The Judge from Hell is the story of a devil who secretly lives in the body of a judge with a mission to drag criminals back to hell. After the success of the first season, the makers have officially announced the second part. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.
The Doctors tells the story of Yoo Hye Jung, who acts cold and violently towards people. When Hong Ji Hong suddenly walks into her life, her whole world begins to change. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
The Heirs is the story of a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held up by the chaebol families. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.
Pinocchio tells the story about Dal-po, whose family was destroyed by a news channel, and his friend In-ha who has the Pinocchio Syndrome forbidding her from speaking lies, becoming a journalist, and striving to fight for justice. It is available to watch on Netflix and Zee5.
The thriller show is about how an unfathomable incident introduces a genius engineer to dangerous secrets of the world and how a woman from the future comes looking for him forms the main part of the story. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Doctor Slump is the story of burnt-out doctors who run into each other again during the lowest moments of their lives, and their reunion may spark an old rivalry or ignite a new romance. It is available to watch on Netflix.
The thriller web show tells the story of an investment firm executive who is in search of the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented reality game. Meanwhile, he also meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain and what is the mystery behind all this chaos, forms the main crux of the series. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Heartstrings tells the story of a student with a background in traditional Korean music who teams up with the lead singer of a campus rock band. It is available to watch on streaming platforms Netflix and Viki.