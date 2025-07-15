Unreleased Beyonce music stolen from car in Atlanta

Computer drives containing unreleased music by US superstar Beyonce Knowles and plans related to her concerts were stolen last week in Atlanta, police said Monday, with a suspect still at large.

The items were stolen from a rental car used by Knowles's choreographer and a dancer on July 8, two days before the pop icon kicked off the Atlanta leg of her "Cowboy Carter" Tour, a police incident report said.

Choreographer Christopher Grant, 37, told police that he returned to the car to find its rear window smashed and their luggage stolen.

Inside were multiple jump drives that "contained watermarked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list (sic)," the report said.

Also missing were an Apple MacBook, headphones and several items of luxury clothing.

Police investigated an area where the MacBook and headphones had pinged their location, but the report did not mention any items being recovered.

Atlanta Police said in an online statement that a warrant had been issued for an unnamed suspect's arrest, but that the suspect remained at large.

Knowles ends her four-night stint in Atlanta on Monday and then wraps up the "Cowboy Carter" tour in late July in Las Vegas.