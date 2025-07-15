/Andrea Gibson, poet and explorer of identity, dead at 49

Well-known poet and performing artist Andrea Gibson is dead. The poet’s work had for years explored gender identity and politics. Gibson died on Monday after a 4-year-long battle with ovarian cancer. Their death was announced on social media by their wife, Megan Falley.



“Andrea Gibson died in their home (in Boulder, Colorado) surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs,” Monday’s announcement read.

Documentary on Andrea Gibson

Gibson and their partner Falley were the main subjects of the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light. The fim won the Festive Favorite Award at the Sundance Film Festival 2025. The film explores the couple’s enduring love as Gibson battled cancer. It was directed by Ryan White and features original song written by Gibso, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile.

During an emotional screening of the film back in January this year, Gibson admitted that they didn’t expect to live long enough to see the documentary.

Tributes pour in

As the news of Gibson’s death broke, tributes poured in from friends, fans, and fellow poets who stated that Gibson’s powerful words changed their lives and even saved some lives. Many LGBTQ+ fans said Gibson’s poetry helped them learn to love themselves. People with cancer and other terminal illnesses said Gibson made them less afraid of death by reminding them that we never really leave the ones we love.

“andrea gibson meant so much to me and their words are some of the only things i held onto after during and after my nervous breakdown when i was 18 and i’d just listen to her over and over and over rip,” wrote a user on X.

"The world became a little less interesting today with the passing of Andrea Gibson. Somehow their words always found me when I needed them most," pointed another fan.

Gibson was born in Maine and moved to Colorado in the late 1990s, where they had served the past two years as the state’s poet laureate. Their books included You Better Be Lightning, Take Me With You and Lord of the Butterflies.