The Boys spinoff Vought Rising has dropped the first look at Jensen Ackles’s Soldier Boy from the upcoming series. Vought Rising will be the third spinoff set in Amazon’s The Boys universe, following the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the live-action Gen V. Vought Rising was officially announced in July 2024 by Jensen Ackles at Comic-Con. The series will serve as an origin story for Vought's first superheroes, focusing on Soldier Boy and Stormfront, and will be set in the 1950s.

Who are Soldier Boy and Stormfront?

Soldier Boy made his debut in the third season of The Boys. He was once the most powerful superhero in the world before being betrayed by his team and taken prisoner by the Soviet Union. After his escape, he teams up with Butcher and the rest of the boys to kill Homelander. It is ultimately revealed that he is Homelander's father; however, he proves to be too unstable, leading to him being put in cryogenic stasis. He will be playing a major role in the fifth and final season of The Boys.

Stormfront, also known as Liberty, was first introduced in the second season of The Boys. It is revealed in the show that she is a Nazi and the former wife of Vought's founder, Frederick Vought, and that she helped with his research in creating Compound V, the substance that grants people superpowers. She volunteered to be the first human test subject, and after the Second World War, she moved to the US, where she controlled Vought from behind the scenes.

What to expect in Vought Rising season 1

The show will be set in the 1950s and will focus on Jensen Ackles’s Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront. The series will explore Soldier Boy's early years as a superhero and may possibly reveal insight into Homelander's origins. We also know that Elizabeth Posey will play the role of the superhero Private Angel, Mason Dye as Bombsight, and Will Hochman as Torpedo.

Vought Rising will begin production soon

The first season of Vought Rising will start production on 18 August 2025 and wrap on 27 February 2026. The rest of the supporting cast includes KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri and Brian J. Smith.