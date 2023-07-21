The Boys spinoff series Gen V gets premiere date: Everything to know

Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the spinoff series Gen V, set in the world of The Boys. Created by Eric Kripke, who also created the original show, Gen V will debut with its first three episodes on September 29, followed by weekly episodes until the Season 1 finale on November 3. The Boys franchise is based on the comic book of the same name, created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It offers a unique and satirical take on the superhero genre, presenting a world where superheroes, known as Supes, are not the noble protectors they appear to be.

Set in a contemporary world where superheroes are celebrities and controlled by the powerful corporation Vought International, the story revolves around a group of vigilantes known as The Boys. Led by the cunning Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, this group aims to expose the corrupt and morally compromised Supes and bring them to justice.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys.

What is Gen V all about?

Gen V delves into the training of the first generation of superheroes who discover that their powers were injected using Compound V, rather than being innate gifts. These young and ambitious heroes undergo rigorous testing of their physical and moral boundaries as they compete for the prestigious top ranking at their superhero college. However, they soon realise that ambition comes with sacrifices, and the line between right and wrong isn't as clear as they once believed. When dark secrets of the university surface, the students must grapple with the kind of heroes they aspire to become.

Gen V cast

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Guest appearances include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.

Gen V creative team

Showrunners and executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters lead the creative team, joined by executive producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Co-executive producers include Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

