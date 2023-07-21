Oppenheimer review: Nolan's visually stunning epic fuses genius and guilt

In the unyielding crucible of Christopher Nolan's cinematic imagination, where reality and illusion dance an eternal tango, emerges Oppenheimer — an audacious epic biographical thriller that plunges us into the complex, morally turbulent life of one J Robert Oppenheimer. This visionary theoretical physicist, whose seemingly boundless intellect birthed the awe-inspiring yet chilling dawn of the Atomic Age through the Manhattan Project, now takes centre stage as the enigmatic maestro of Nolan's masterful symphony. Cillian Murphy's magnetic performance as Oppenheimer, flanked by a stellar ensemble, heralds a mesmerising tale of science, secrets, and conscience.

What is Oppenheimer all about?

Oppenheimer, both written and directed by Nolan, is a sweeping opus of historical significance that draws inspiration from Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's seminal biography, American Prometheus (which everyone should definitely read). Oppenheimer suffered from a dilemma. His work on the Manhattan Project leads to the creation of the first nuclear weapons, which are later used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, resulting in devastating loss of life and the beginning of the atomic age. He grapples with the moral implications of his scientific achievements. On one hand, he is driven by an insatiable hunger for discovery and the pursuit of knowledge, which leads to groundbreaking advancements in the field of physics and the development of the atomic bomb. On the other hand, he is haunted by the destructive power of his own creations and the immense human suffering they cause.

He dances between science and conscience.

Led by Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is packed with powerful performances

Cillian Murphy, in a career-defining performance, brings the mysterious and tormented Oppenheimer to life with an almost otherworldly intensity (those deep blue eyes!). As he embarks on a perilous journey through the unfathomable realms of physics and morality, the portrayal captures the essence of a man torn between his insatiable hunger for discovery and the haunting spectre of the destruction he helps orchestrate. Murphy's performance embodies Oppenheimer as a scientific prodigy haunted by the terrible consequences of his own brilliance — a dichotomy that lays the groundwork for the film's emotional core.

Emily Blunt, as Oppenheimer's long-suffering wife Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, stands as a pillar in a tempest of ethical dilemmas. She crafts a poignant and deeply affecting portrait of a woman, married to genius, who must deal with her husband's inner demons, the weight of her own moral convictions, and his adulterous tendencies. Even in a minor role, Blunt is superlative.

Robert Downey Jr is a revelation as Lewis Strauss

But perhaps the biggest revelation of the movie comes from the unorthodox casting of Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. Downey Jr, mostly renowned for playing Tony Stark or Iron man, delivers an astonishingly restrained and introspective performance that delves into the enigma of human conscience. His portrayal is one of quiet power, a stark reminder that even amidst the grandest schemes of science and war, the weight of ethical contemplation remains as heavy as the heart of an atom.

The supporting cast, including Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, further solidify Oppenheimer as a gripping ensemble piece. Each actor (and there are many, many renowned faces that appear for a few minutes of screen time) breathes life into their respective characters, weaving an intricate tapestry of personal motivations, political maneuverings, and ethical quandaries.

Christopher Nolan's non-linear style plays well in Oppenheimer

Nolan's signature style, with its non-linear narrative, transcends mere storytelling, guiding the audience through a labyrinth of time and memory. Seamlessly transitioning between Oppenheimer's past and present, Nolan skillfully explores the fluidity of memory, perception, and remorse. His directorial prowess, matched with the stunning artistry of Hoyte van Hoytema, turns Oppenheimer into an exquisite visual epic, with many memorable visual images. The Trinity Test, which proved to the US government that this weapon indeed was as destructive as the scientists claimed, is depicted as an event of Biblical proportions. A moment of celebration comes a little later, but at first everyone is shaken by the enormity of the thing.

Ludwig Göransson is a worthy Hans Zimmer replacement

Ludwig Göransson thunderous and evocative score, a lot like the other Nolan regular Hans Zimmer, surges like the pulse of a splitting atom, heightening the film's emotional crescendos and lending palpable urgency to Oppenheimer's quest for both scientific truth and personal redemption. His composition serves as the heartbeat of the film, pulsating with emotion and propelling the narrative forward like a force of nature.

Will Oppenheimer's hefty runtime bother you?

It shouldn't. It didn't definitely bother me. The pace is not exactly blistering fast, but clever editing by Jennifer Lame (of Hereditary and Nolan's own Tenet fame) ensures that the film remains tightly constructed without unnecessary padding. There is a lot of talking. In fact, that is all, for the most part, there is. But Nolan is able to instill a sense of urgency and significance to the unfolding events.

Oppenheimer is a masterpiece — up there with Nolan's best

As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies.

Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close.

