Before Oppenheimer, a definitive ranking of every Christopher Nolan movie

As we eagerly await the release of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, which explores the life and work of J Robert Oppenheimer, it is the perfect time to explore the British-American director's previous works. Nolan has earned a reputation for his unique storytelling, complex narratives, and thought-provoking themes, consistently pushing the boundaries of cinematic artistry. Each of his creations has contributed to solidifying his position as one of the most influential and talented filmmakers in the industry at the moment. From early gems like Following to his crowning achievements like The Prestige and The Dark Knight, his career has been an exciting journey through the realms of imagination and intellect. Without further ado, let's look at the rankings. 11. The Dark Knight Rises The Dark Knight Rises served as the conclusion to Nolan's epic Dark Knight trilogy. This grand finale saw Bruce Wayne facing new challenges and a formidable foe in Bane. While it was vastly inferior to its predecessor, The Dark Knight, it still showcased Nolan's skill in crafting intense and emotionally charged superhero narratives. 10. Following Following marked Nolan's directorial debut and showcased the raw potential that would later evolve into his signature style. Made on a shoestring budget, this neo-noir thriller revolved around a young writer who followed strangers for inspiration. While it didn't have the production values of his later films, it was a compelling glimpse into Nolan's early talent for storytelling.

9. Tenet Tenet was a visually stunning and conceptually ambitious sci-fi thriller that explored the idea of time inversion. Although it boasted impressive action sequences and mind-bending concepts, the convoluted plot and lack of emotional depth hindered its overall impact, making it one of Nolan's more divisive works. 8. Interstellar In Interstellar, Nolan ventured into the cosmos to deliver a visually arresting and intellectually stimulating space epic. While the film was undoubtedly ambitious and emotionally engaging, some criticised it for becoming overly convoluted and needlessly complex. 7. Memento Memento was a groundbreaking psychological thriller, presenting its narrative in reverse chronological order, offering audiences a rare and engaging cinematic experience. The film's unique storytelling and gripping performance by Guy Pearce secured its place as an important early entry in Nolan's filmography. 6. Insomnia Nolan dabbled in crime thriller territory with Insomnia, a remake of the 1997 Norwegian film. The movie boasted impressive performances from Al Pacino and Robin Williams but didn't quite reach the same heights as some of Nolan's other works, making it a solid entry but not among his best. 5. Inception Inception took audiences on a mind-bending journey through dreams within dreams, presenting a heist film set in the realm of the subconscious. This visually stunning and intelligent movie demonstrated Nolan's ability to craft ambitious blockbusters with depth and sophistication.

Also Read: 15 years of The Dark Knight: A cinematic masterpiece that redefined superhero genre 4. The Dark Knight The Dark Knight solidified Nolan's reputation as a master of superhero storytelling. The film's dark and gritty tone, coupled with Heath Ledger's iconic performance as the Joker, elevated the superhero genre to new heights, earning it widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

Also Read: Explained | The mind of Oppenheimer, inventor of nuclear bomb who turned pacifist 3. Dunkirk Dunkirk represented a departure from Nolan's typical narrative complexity, opting for a more experiential approach. The film's non-linear storytelling and immersive cinematography created a visceral wartime experience, allowing audiences to witness the harrowing events of the Dunkirk evacuation firsthand. 2. Batman Begins Batman Begins marked the inception of Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. This reboot of the Batman franchise brought a new level of realism and depth to the character, redefining the superhero genre and setting the stage for even greater achievements to come. 1. The Prestige The Prestige reigns supreme as Nolan's finest work before Oppenheimer. This enthralling and intricate tale of rivalry between two magicians was a masterclass in storytelling. With its dazzling performances, clever twists, and exploration of obsession and sacrifice, The Prestige stood as a testament to Nolan's storytelling prowess.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE