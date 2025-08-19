/From Bowfinger to Game Night: 8 Hollywood comedies that deserve more love

If you’re looking for laughs beyond the usual favourites, here are some Hollywood comedies you shouldn’t miss.
Hollywood has given us countless classic comedies. But some films slipped under the radar despite being hilarious, clever, and wildly entertaining. These underrated comedy gems combine sharp writing, unique storylines, and unforgettable performances that deserve far more recognition.
Shane Black’s crime-comedy set in 1970s Los Angeles pairs Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in a mismatched detective duo. The witty banter and sharp humour make it a wildly entertaining ride.
A brilliant parody of music biopics, this film starring John C. Reilly pokes fun at every cliché in the genre. Though overlooked at release, it has gained cult status.
A brilliant political satire film based on the British TV series The Thick of It, this comedy skewers government incompetence with razor-sharp dialogue and brilliant performances
This mockumentary hilariously parodies the modern music industry. With catchy songs and absurd gags, it’s one of the funniest comedies of the last decade that didn’t get its due.
A clever twist on horror-comedies, this cult favourite follows two well-meaning hillbillies mistaken for killers by a group of college kids. The movie is a gem and deserves a spot on your binge list.
Starring Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy, this comedy about a desperate filmmaker tricking an A-list actor into starring in his low-budget film is both absurd and clever.
Game Night stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a married couple who find themselves caught in a real crime while playing a board game. It’s stylish, funny, and underrated.
This dark comedy starring Robin Williams and Edward Norton explores the seedy side of children’s television. While it was critically panned when it was released, it has since earned a cult following.