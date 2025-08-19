/Kantara: Chapter 1 update | Gulshan Devaiah’s first look as Kulashekara unveiled

Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Kantara: Chapter 1. The film is a prequel of the blockbuster Kantara and features Rishab Shetty in the lead. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first look of actor Gulshan Devaiah who plays the character of Kulashekara in the film. The film is also being helmed by Rishab Shetty.

Hombale Films, the production house producing the eagerly awaited film, took to its X timeline to release the first look of the actor in the film. The caption read as, "Introducing @gulshandevaiah as ‘KULASHEKARA' from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2."

A few days back, the team had also released the first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi from the film.

The unit had, on July 21 this year, announced that the film had been wrapped. It had also released a video then that gave a glimpse of the fascinating manner in which the film had been made. Gulshan’s casting was kept under wraps until now as the makers unveiled his look from the film.

The shoot wrap video showed the amount of effort that both the unit and the film's director Rishab Shetty had put into the film. Shetty also revealed that the film had been shot over a period of three years and that thousands had worked on Kantara: Chapter 1, which he believed was not just a film but a divine force.

Rishab Shetty, in the glimpse video said, "I have a dream. To tell the story of my land to the whole world. Our village. Our people. Our beliefs. When I chose to pursue that dream, thousands stood with me. Three years of hard work. Two hundred and fifty days of shoot. No matter the challenges I have faced, the faith never let go of me. My entire team, my producers, they were my backbone. Everyday, as I looked out to the thousands who had gathered to work, one thought kept coming back to me. This is not just a film. This is a divine force. Welcome to the world of Kantara."

About Kantara

The Kannada language film Kantara was a pan Indian blockbuster featuring Rishab Shetty in a dual role. The film had also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar. The film narrated the story of a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer.

Kantara : Chapter 1, the prequel to the blockbuster film, will be set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources reveal that Rishab Shetty will portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film. Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.