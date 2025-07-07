/On Rishab Shetty’s birthday, Kantara: Chapter 1 new poster unveiled

The team of Kantara: Chapter 1 had a special gift for fans of Rishab Shetty. On Monday, as Rishab Shetty celebrated his birthday, the makers released a poster of the film, revealing a crucial point in the film. The poster revealed that in Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty will play a warrior. The film, which has faced a few setbacks in the recent past, seems to be still on schedule and will be released as planned.



Rishab Shetty’s birthday poster

On Monday, the makers released the birthday poster in a joint post by Kantara: Chapter 1 producers Hombale Films and Rishab on Instagram and X.



The poster features Rishab walking through fire even as he’s attacked by arrows. He sports long hair and a beard in the poster as he protects himself with a shield and an axe in the poster.



Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes…#Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon…#KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025.”

The accidents and deaths on the sets of Kantara Chapter 1

The crew and the filming have faced several unfortunate roadblocks. Earlier in June this year, actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju died of a heart attack. In May, Kannada actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary died of a cardiac arrest at a friend’s wedding at age 33. Before that, in the same month, a 32-year-old junior artiste called MF Kapil from Kerala was caught in the cross current at Souparnika river and died. All were part of the film.

In November last year, a minibus carrying 20 junior artistes was involved in an accident in Mudoor, but they escaped unscathed. The set was also destroyed due to heavy rain. In June, a boat carrying Rishab and 30 crew members capsized, and they escaped unhurt.



Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel of Rishab Shetty's 2022 hit film Kantara. The film is set to release worldwide on October 2, 2025