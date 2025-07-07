/On Rishab Shetty’s birthday, Kantara: Chapter 1 new poster unveiled

The team of Kantara: Chapter 1 had a special gift for fans of Rishab Shetty. On Monday, as Rishab Shetty celebrated his birthday, the makers released a poster of the film, revealing a crucial point in the film. The poster revealed that in Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty will play a warrior.
The team of Kantara: Chapter 1 had a special gift for fans of Rishab Shetty. On Monday, as Rishab Shetty celebrated his birthday, the makers released a poster of the film, revealing a crucial point in the film. The poster revealed that in Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty will play a warrior. The film, which has faced a few setbacks in the recent past, seems to be still on schedule and will be released as planned.
On Monday, the makers released the birthday poster in a joint post by Kantara: Chapter 1 producers Hombale Films and Rishab on Instagram and X.
The poster features Rishab walking through fire even as he’s attacked by arrows. He sports long hair and a beard in the poster as he protects himself with a shield and an axe in the poster.
Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes…#Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon…#KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025.”
The crew and the filming have faced several unfortunate roadblocks. Earlier in June this year, actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju died of a heart attack. In May, Kannada actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary died of a cardiac arrest at a friend’s wedding at age 33. Before that, in the same month, a 32-year-old junior artiste called MF Kapil from Kerala was caught in the cross current at Souparnika river and died. All were part of the film.
In November last year, a minibus carrying 20 junior artistes was involved in an accident in Mudoor, but they escaped unscathed. The set was also destroyed due to heavy rain. In June, a boat carrying Rishab and 30 crew members capsized, and they escaped unhurt.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel of Rishab Shetty's 2022 hit film Kantara. The film is set to release worldwide on October 2, 2025