/Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty and crew escape major mishap after boat capsizes during filming

Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1 is facing one challenge after another. Recently, there were reports that the movie was delayed due to the death of a junior artist on the sets. Now, amid the shoot, Rishab and the rest of the crew escaped unhurt after a boat capsized during the shoot.

Where did the incident occur?

Reportedly, a boat carrying approximately 30 members overturned in the midst of the shoot, which took place in the Masti Katte area of Shivamogga district. Fortunately, everyone on board averted a major mishap.

As per reports, following this incident, the Shivamogga District Magistrate has taken the boat capsizing incident seriously. According to local media, the Kantara film crew has not obtained permission from the local administration for filming. They have obtained all the permits from Bengaluru and the crew will be issued a notice, and the permit will be reviewed.

All about Kantara prequel

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which grossed a whopping ₹450 crores ($52.5 million) worldwide. Kantara follows Kaadubettu Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty, a Kambala champion and local troublemaker who comes to terms with his greater destiny and protects his homeland. The movie received universal acclaim upon its release and was praised for its portrayal of Indian tribal myths and legends.