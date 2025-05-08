The producers of Kantara: Chapter 1 have responded to the recent demand from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) after the death of junior artist M.F. Kapil. The AICWA claimed that Kapil drowned while filming a scene in the Souparnika River, Karnataka.

Producers say no filming was scheduled that day

Responding to the issue, the producers of the movie, Hombale Films, shared that the incident did not happen on the set and that no filming took place on that day.

The official statement reads, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. In view of the recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event would have occurred during his personal engagement outside the scope of any film-related activity. We sincerely request everyone drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew.”

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time.



ಎಂ.ಎಫ್. ಕಪಿಲ್ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ನಮಗೆ ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು…🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mG6JPLVC6m — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 8, 2025

Kantara prequel set for October release

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which grossed a whopping ₹450 crores ($52.5 million) worldwide. The movie is currently in its final filming schedule and is slated to release worldwide on October 2, 2025.

