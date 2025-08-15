/Shwetha Menon elected first woman president of Malayalam film body AMMA

Actress Shwetha Menon has made history by becoming the first woman president of the Malayalam film body, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Her victory in the recent election comes in the wake of the Hema Committee report, which revealed serious concerns within the Malayalam film industry, including sexual harassment allegations, pay disparity, and other pressing issues. The report eventually led to the resignation of former president Mohanlal.

AMMA elections 2025 details and results

Shwetha Menon defeated her opponent, actor Devan, in the election held today in Kochi between 10 am and 1 pm. Out of the 506 member organisations, 298 members cast their votes. Notably, several prominent Malayalam actors, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly, and Asif Ali, chose not to vote.

The new AMMA leadership also includes Lakshmi Priya as Vice President, Kukku Parameshwaran as Joint Secretary, Ansiba Hasan as General Secretary, and Unni Shivapal as Treasurer.

Controversy surrounding the AMMA election

The election process was clouded by controversy after a case was filed against Shwetha Menon by Martin Menachery in Ernakulam under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The complaint alleged that she made financial gains through roles in films containing obscene or vulgar content. Many of her colleagues defended her, claiming the allegations were false and intended to intimidate her before the election.

Shwetha approached the Kerala High Court to have the case quashed, and during the hearing, the judge issued an interim stay on the proceedings against her.

Shwetha Menon’s career highlights

Shwetha Menon began her career as a model and made her acting debut in the 1991 film Anaswaram. She won the Femina Miss India Asia Pacific title in 1994. Over the years, she has appeared in several successful films, including Desa Drohulu, Asoka, Keerthi Chakra, Paradesi, and City of God. Her performances have earned her two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress and two Filmfare Awards South.