/Sameer Wankhede files defamation suit against SRK over Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Ex-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court and filed a defamation suit against Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and producer Shah Rukh Khan over Wankhede’s portrayal in the series. The show has been directed by SRK’s son Aryan Khan.

Defamation Suit against SRK, Red Chillies

Wankhede has sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house and the company behind The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Wankhede claims he will donate the amount to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.

Sameer Wankhede's Statement

A statement from Wankhede read, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs like permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, having been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," read the statement.

Why the lawsuit?

In the first episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a character, who looks similar to Sameer Wankhede, lands up outside a Bollywood party, looking for people from ‘Bollywood’ "who are doing drugs". The clip went viral instantly on social media, as many drew parallels to the real incident that involved Wankhede and Aryan Khan.

In his statement, Wankhede has claimed that The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been deliberately planned and executed with the intent to malign his reputation in a ‘colourable and prejudicial manner.’

"Especially when the case involving Sameer Wankhede and Aryan khan is pending and sub-judice before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai," Wankhede's statement to the media read.

"Furthermore, the series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture--specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan “Satyamev Jayate” which is part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under law," continued Wankhede's statement.

"In addition, the content of the series is in contravention of various provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as it seeks to outrage national sentiment through the use of obscene and offensive material," it read.

What’s the case involving Aryan Khan and Sameer Wankhede?

Many would recall that in October 2021, Aryan Khan and his friends Ayaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of possession, consumption and sale/purchase of banned drugs. Sameer Wankhede had led the investigation, and the case came to the spotlight due to Aryan Khan’s involvement.

Aryan was arrested a day after the NCB had raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. 20 people were arrested in relation to the case.

Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail before he was granted bail.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood centers around the film industry and draws parallels to several real-life incidents. Aryan Khan marks his debut as a filmmaker with the series.