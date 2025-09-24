/Do you know Ajay Devgn’s father was once a gangster? The untold story of action director Veeru Devgan

Bollywood is full of larger-than-life stories, but few are as dramatic and inspiring as that of Veeru Devgan, father of superstar Ajay Devgn. Before he became one of Hindi cinema’s most respected action directors, Veeru’s life was filled with struggle, survival, and a shocking twist; he once lived as a street gangster in Mumbai.

From runaway teen to Mumbai’s harsh streets

Born in Punjab, Veeru Devgan ran away from home at just 13. With no money or train ticket, he arrived in Mumbai and quickly learned how unforgiving the city could be. He spent nights inside cars in exchange for washing them, and even landed in jail in his early days. Survival pushed him into odd jobs, from carpentry to street hustles, and eventually, he became involved with gangs in the Sion-Koliwada area- then notorious for gang wars.

Fate turned on a street fight

Ajay Devgn revealed on Koffee With Karan that his father’s life changed during a street fight when veteran action director Ravi Khanna noticed his raw combat skills. Khanna asked him to try his hand at stunt work, and from that moment, Veeru’s life took a new direction. What began as dangerous street brawls transformed into choreographed stunts on the silver screen.

Rise as Bollywood’s top action director

Veeru Devgan worked as a stuntman before rising to become one of the most sought-after action directors in Bollywood. He choreographed daring fight sequences for over 200 films, giving actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra some of their most memorable on-screen action moments. His style was raw, realistic, and set a new benchmark for action in Hindi cinema through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

One of his career highlights was choreographing the iconic bike stunt in Ajay Devgn’s debut film Phool Aur Kaante (1991): a sequence that instantly made Ajay a star and remains etched in Bollywood history.

Moving behind the camera

In 1999, Veeru Devgan directed his first and only film, Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Sushmita Sen. Though the film didn’t become a blockbuster, it marked his reputation as a versatile filmmaker who had lived cinema from every angle.

Legacy and family

Veeru married producer Veena Devgan, and together they raised a family that remained deeply connected to films. Ajay Devgn not only carried forward his father’s legacy but also built an empire of his own. With a career spanning three decades, Ajay today is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

A life like a Bollywood script

Veeru Devgan passed away in 2019 at the age of 84, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. His story- from a runaway boy and street gangster to a celebrated action director and father of a superstar, remains one of Bollywood’s most inspiring real-life sagas.