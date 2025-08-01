/Son of Sardaar 2 review: Ajay Devgn's film is silly, chaotic and surprisingly funny

Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 is out with a punch of comedy and less craziness. The movie is a follow-up to the hugely popular 2013 film Son Of Sardaar and returns with mostly the same cast, along with an entirely new plot and a few new actors. While the first movie became one of the most loved comedies of the last decade, what about its successor? Does it achieve less or more success? Let’s dig in.

In several recent movies, the plot, dialogue, and scenes have crossed the boundaries in the name of comedy, and the result was an excess of vulgar and sexist jokes. The line between humour and crassness is very thin, and many recent movies have crossed it, thinking that it's a new comedy. When a writer and a director understand their work well, the result is a comedy that makes the audience truly enjoy the film. Thankfully, Son of Sardaar 2 falls into this category.

The plot

The movie revolves around Jassi Randhawa (Ajay Devgn) and the Sandhu family; however, they are not the same Sandhus from the first movie. Jassi is an innocent Punjabi man who has been waiting for his visa for several years to visit his wife, Dimple (Neeru Bajwa), in Scotland. After a long wait, his visa finally arrives, and he flies from the greens of Punjab to Edinburgh (presumably), only to be shocked when his wife tells him she wants a divorce.

As he tries to settle the legal formalities with his wife, he meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a Pakistani woman who performs at weddings with her group, which includes Gul (Deepak Dobriyal), Saba (Roshni Walia), and Mehwish (Kubbra Sait). The group also includes Chunky Panday, who plays Mrunal's husband, Danish. However, he elopes with a Russian woman, leaving everyone on their own. Jassi, with nowhere to go in a foreign land, finds a home with them.

Meanwhile, Saba is in a relationship with Goggi, the super-rich son of Indian businessman Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan), who comes from a strange and dysfunctional family and wants a respectable family for his son. Raja, with his orthodox thinking, has a deep hatred for Pakistan. When it comes to Saba's future, Rabia and her clan make a plan that involves Jassi pretending to be Saba’s Indian father, and they execute their plan to get her married in the most chaotic way possible.

What follows is a hilarious ride filled with fake parents, a blast of comedy, and even a parody of Border, which, surprisingly, is genuinely funny.

What works and what doesn't

In my view, trying to find logic in comedy movies is the most illogical thing to do. As always, there are two types of moviegoers: those who watch these films by leaving their brains at home, fully aware of what they’re watching and just enjoying their time, and others who look for logic in every scene. If you belong to the first category, then you will enjoy this movie.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film entertains with senseless moments, but most humorously and playfully, without going overboard.

No doubt, the movie features over-the-top, unrealistic moments, but that’s the charm of this comedy, where you simply laugh at Devgn’s expressions, silly dialogues, Sanjay Mishra and his gang’s humorous expressions and weird clothes, and all the exaggerated physical actions, including a tank outside the house, fake marriages, absurd situations, and other ridiculous elements purely meant to please the audience and make them laugh. Even the choreography of the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu didn’t make sense.

After a while, I genuinely enjoyed the movie for all its silliness. However, the film fell short when it came to the climax. Devgn’s movies usually end in a riot of chaos and fun, giving one of the best climaxes, even Son of Sardar's climax was the best. But this time, the movie ended with only mild chuckles, a calm and lazy conclusion that wasn’t expected. It felt like the writers rushed to wrap things up as quickly as possible. Compared to its predecessor, this movie fell short. But, for those who haven't watched the first part, they will enjoy it.

With a decent runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes, the movie offers plenty of laughs and drama, including a bizarre retelling of the Border movie. That scene didn’t make much sense, but all the actors did a fantastic job, especially Vindu Dara Singh and the late actor Mukul Dev. While Devgn was leading the movie, other actors too get meaty roles.

What could have made the movie even better and enjoyable is if Sanjay Dutt had been a part of it. Over the years, he and Ajay have built an on-screen camaraderie that never fails to entertain.

Bollywood films are bringing back the old charm again, and Son of Sardaar 2 is one of those movies that serves as a perfect family entertainer.