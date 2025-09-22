/Drishyam 3 shooting begins: Mohanlal shares first glimpse from the sets

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal has officially kick-started the shoot of Drishyam 3, one of the most awaited sequels in Indian cinema. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, began its journey on Monday with a traditional puja ceremony at SN Law College in Poothotta, Kochi.

Mohalal posts on social media

Mohanlal, fresh from the announcement of his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win, shared photos from the inaugural event on X. Posting pictures of the rituals, he wrote, “Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again… Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja. #Drishyam3 #JeethuJoseph #AashirvadCinemas.”

The event saw director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and members of the film’s crew joining Mohanlal in lighting the ceremonial lamp. Speaking to the press, the superstar hinted at Georgekutty’s return with his trademark mystery. “Georgekutty will, as always, have his share of trouble. But I can’t reveal more, because the suspense is what defines Drishyam,” he said.

Mohanlal receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Soon after the ceremony, Mohanlal was scheduled to leave for New Delhi to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards. The actor becomes only the second Malayali after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan to be honoured with India’s highest recognition in cinema.

Talking about the achievement, Mohanlal said, “After 20 years, this honour returns to our industry. I share it with every artist who has walked with me in my journey.”

Director Jeethu Joseph revealed that the new chapter will move away from the tense thriller format and focus more on the evolution of Georgekutty’s family over the last four years. “It’s a family drama at its core, though suspense will always be part of Drishyam’s soul,” he explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor described the launch as symbolic, “This is not just a movie start, but an unforgettable day for us all.”

About Drishyam Series

The Drishyam series, which began in 2013, has become a landmark in Indian cinema, celebrated for its storytelling and Mohanlal’s iconic portrayal of Georgekutty. Its sequel, released in 2021, continued the gripping saga and went on to be remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Sinhala, Mandarin, and Korean.

With filming now underway, Drishyam 3 is expected to hit theatres in 2026, carrying forward the legacy of one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful franchises.