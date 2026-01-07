/Warner Bros rejects revised Paramount bid, continues with Netflix

Warner Bros Discovery is sticking with Netflix, and no amount of money can change it. The board has unanimously turned down Paramount Skydance's revised $108.4 billion deal to overtake the studio.

To acquire one of the oldest Hollywood studios, David Ellison's Paramount filed a new amended offer on Dec 22, with Billionaire Larry Ellison offering a $40.4 billion personal guarantee to Paramount's hostile bid.

Warner Bros. Discovery rejects Paramount’s revised offer

Warner Bros is sticking with Netflix with their $82.7 billion deal. Paramount has again failed a rejection as on Wednesday (7 Jan), in a letter to shareholders, Warner Bros' board said Paramount's offer hinges on "an extraordinary amount of debt financing"