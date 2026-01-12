/Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi: Actor-producer Dev Ramnath criticises Thalapathy Vijay fans for negative reviews

The Tamil film Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan, was released in cinemas on January 9. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the historical drama hit the screens post the last-minute clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. In regard to this, actor and creative producer Dev Ramnath has taken an indirect dig at Thalapathy Vijay by slamming the fans for the surge of negative reviews, whose film Jana Nayagan is facing a delayed release due to a legal dispute.

What did Dev Ramnath say about the negative reviews Parasakthi is receiving?

Taking to his X handle, Dev Ramnath highlighted few of key points which is hampering the spirit of fair competition in the film industry Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never. I was at the CBFC office every single day, in Chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with our censor issues just the way your team was. We got ours less than 18 hours before the release. Negative reviews, using old videos, influencing people, shouting political slogans in theatres, messing with BMS ratings. This isn’t competition."

He further wrote, "You did the same to a big film last year. Talking as a cinema lover, this isn't healthy for us. Parasakthi is about a student movement that we Tamil should pride about. We will fight this, just the way our students did."

Paraskthi's CBFC clearance one day before its release

Reportedly, the film received a U/A certificate from the censor board after 25 cuts and modifications.

only one day before the scheduled release date. Sivakarthikeyan said that the makers, unwilling to miss the release date, assented to the suggested changes and could have negotiated with the board had they had more time, though he felt the changes ultimately did not affect the storyline.

All about Parasakthi

Parasakthi is helmed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela (Tamil debut), Dev Ramnath and Basil Joseph, among others. It tells the story of two brothers participating in the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Why has Jana Nayagan been delayed?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan has recently been garnering attention for its delay in release. The legal battle began after the CBFC withheld certification for Jana Nayagan, citing issues over the use of armed forces-related emblems. Later, the film was reportedly referred to a revising committee. Unhappy with the delay, the producers moved to the Madras High Court, where initially the decision was ruled in favour of KVN Productions.