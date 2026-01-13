No one can stop Sean Penn from taking a puff from a cigarette, not even the cameras at the Golden Globe Awards. The actor, who is also known for his humanitarian work, was spotted smoking during the Golden Globes ceremony.

The world and Penn's fans are well aware that the actor can smoke anywhere, whether between interviews, during live late-night shows, or in one of the most shocking places, at the White House. In short, no one can stop the actor from smoking. The latest addition to his list of smoking locations is the historic Beverly Hilton Hotel

Sean Penn was spotted smoking at the Golden Globes

Sean Penn attended the night as a nominee. The Oscar-winning actor was nominated for One Battle After Another, but Stellan Skarsgård took home the prize for Sentimental Value.



The venue had cameras rolling and roaming in every corner, and one of them captured Penn smoking at his table. The moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

Hours after the ceremony, The Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Fritz shared a picture of Penn smoking a cigarette while seated beside Kate Hudson and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"This can't be legal," Fritz wrote in a post he shared to X.

For those who thought the image might be fake or another addition to the growing list of AI-generated deepfakes, the photo appears to be real. A few people who were present at the ceremony confirmed the incident.

A reporter of Vanity Fair also shared that a director said that Penn just ‘light up’ a cigarette inside the theatre, right at his table.

An Instagram handle @cigfluencers also shared a picture of Penn smoking with a caption, "Sean Penn smoking INSIDE the Golden Globes venue!? Incredible stuff happening here.''

What was shocking here was Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, who was nominated at the Globes and was present, commented on an Instagram post, reading, "saw with own eyes."

The photo from the ceremony was quick to circulate online, with netizens reacting with shock.

A person wrote on Reddit,''Smoking indoors is the real shocking part of this photo.''

Another user wrote,''Smoking in a shared interior space is generally considered pretty trashy these days. It's not the 70s, where people would just light up wherever.''

Is smoking inside the hotel allowed?

As per California’s Clean Air Laws 2024, smoking is prohibited in hotels, motels & other lodging. However, exemptions that allow smoking are in theatrical productions, but only if smoking is an integral part of the story.