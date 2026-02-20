Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, one of the much-anticipated films, has been creating buzz ever since the announcement was made. With controversies around intimate scenes and the plot of the film, the action thriller has been garnering attention from netizens. Amidst this, the makers have surprised fans by dropping the teaser, which has hinted at the plot of the film. This comes days after the leak of the synopsis of the movie.

Teaser of Toxic unveiled by the makers; netizen

The teaser has showcased for the audience a darker tone of the film. It is set in mid-20th-century Goa, where Yash's character rises to power through fear, crime and betrayal. However, Yash's character Raya's rugged look has caught the attention of fans. Soon after the teaser was unveiled, excited fans flooded social media platforms.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One user wrote, “Toxic teaser looks impressive and sharply edited, revealing just a glimpse of the film's world without giving away the full story. Although I was waiting to see other characters as well, that's fine. I'm excited to experience this world on screen. #ToxicTheMovie #Yash”. Another user wrote, “PEAK FKING MADNESS LOADING ON MARCH 19TH.” "One of the stunt guys about #ToxicTheMovie. NEVER BEFORE ACTION IN INDIAN CINEMA LOADING", wrote the third user.

Controversies involving the Toxic film

After the release of the first teaser, the Yash starrer is in legal trouble for its objectionable and inappropriate scene. According to the report, the Christian community's national body has filed a complaint. The National Christian Federation has reportedly lodged a formal complaint alleging that the makers of the film have insulted Christianity through certain visuals shown in the teaser and promotional material. Reportedly, the organisation has submitted a complaint to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, the Home Minister and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The complaint refers to the teaser showcasing a sex scene in a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight in the cemetery. The scene showcased several religious iconographies, including a statue of Archangel Michael.

Prior to this, another complaint was lodged by social activist Dinesh Kallahalli, in which he alleged that scenes were explicit and morally offensive in the teaser. The complaint addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi stated that the teaser of the film contains scenes that are grossly obscene and sexually explicit and vulgar in nature. "The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including minors and young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," Kallaghalli said in his complaint.

All about Toxic

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. Apart from Yash as Raya, the cast who will be featuring in this thriller are Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa.