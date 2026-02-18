/Yash’s Toxic plot out! Distributor’s synopsis hints at gritty Goa underworld saga

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been creating a buzz since its release. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this gangster drama is slated for release in March this year. While the makers have shared limited details about the film, such as the cast and release date, the plot of Toxic has seemingly been leaked online.

Yash's Toxic plot

It comes after overseas distributor Phars Film updated its website with a synopsis of the much-anticipated film. The listing was reportedly focused on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East markets; however, it has sparked discussion among Indian fans.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the synopsis shared on the distributor platform, the film focuses on a time when there was a rise in local crime syndicates. "Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise," it read. "In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal."

The narrative suggests a portrayal of the underworld in post-colonial Goa, with Yash playing the central character. "Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival," the website said. "In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him."

Toxic synopsis Photograph: (Phars Film)

Controversies around the film

The website has also given an “18 TBC” rating to the film, stating that the film may receive an adult-only certification.

Earlier, on January 8, the makers released the teaser of the film to mark Yash’s birthday, but faced criticism from many viewers. While many praised the actor, several others raised objections over explicit visuals.

The teaser also led to a controversy after the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women. The National Christian Federation also objected to the clip and approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), alleging that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments.

About Toxic

Headlined by Yash, the film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The cast also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

As per reports, the big-budget film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.