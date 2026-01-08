/'No male director is man enough….': Ram Gopal Verma hails Toxic director Geetu Mohandas after teaser drop

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was unveiled on Thursday on leading man Yash’s birthday. The teaser has left not just his fans but even the film industry in awe. The action-packjed teaser opens with Yash getting intimate with a woman inside a car and then gunning down men in a cemetery soon after. The teaser has been loved by many but also raised eyebrows for some. Amid all the chatter on the internet, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma has praised director Geetu Mohandas for the teaser and called her the ‘ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment.’

What Ram Gopal Varma said about Toxic

RGV took to his X account to share a picture of Geetu and wrote in the caption, “After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this.”

About Toxic teaser

By now, most have watched the Toxic trailer. After weeks of teasing fans with character posters of the film’s leading ladies, the teaser was dropped on January 8, on Yash’s birthday. The teaser opens with a funeral scene, followed by visuals of a family hurriedly leaving the cemetery, as a car arrives at the location. The scene cuts to an intimate moment inside the car, after which a man steps out. It is revealed that the character is Raya(played by Yash), who emerges shirtless before slipping into a black overcoat. He is played by Yash, as he smokes a cigarette before brutally giunning down men at a cemetery. Yash then says, “Daddy’s home”.

The film has been helmed by Geetu Mohandas and is being pitched as one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles.

Yash and Geethu co-wrote the film. The film is Yash’s 19th film as a leading actor, and he plays a bold gangster. It is set to hit theatres on March 19.

About Geetu Mohandas

Geetu Mohandas started acting at an early age and gained popularity as a child artist. She won the prestigious Kerala State Award for Best Child Artist for the film Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare which co-starred Mohanlal.

She later played the leading lady in films like Life Is Beautiful (2000) and Akale (2004), earning Best Actress awards for the latter.

Geetu eventually transitioned to filmmaking and made her directorial debut with Liar’s Dice (2013) which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Geetanjali Thapa. The film was India's official Oscar entry and won National Film Awards including Best Actress award for Thapa.