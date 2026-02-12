/Toxic: Yash starrer in legal trouble? National Christian Federation files complaint with CBFC

Yash's much-anticipated movie Toxic has been garnering attention for its scenes ever since the first glimpse was unveiled by the makers. However, the action-thriller is already in legal trouble for its objectionable and inappropriate scene. According to the report, the Christian community's national body has filed a complaint.

NCF files complaint with CBFC over Toxic teaser

The National Christian Federation has reportedly lodged a formal complaint alleging that the makers of the film have insulted Christianity through certain visuals shown in the teaser and promotional material. Reportedly, the organisation has submitted a complaint to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, the Home Minister and the Central Board of

Film Certification (CBFC).

The complaint refers to the teaser showcasing a sex scene in a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent gunfight in the cemetery. The scene showcased several religious iconographies, including a statue of Archangel Michael.

NCF has reportedly demanded removal of the scene. They have also asked for the same scene to be removed from YouTube and other online spaces. President of the National Christian Federation, Pradeep Kumar, has asked the makers to apologise to the Christian community.

Another complaint of Toxic filed with CBFC

The complaint filed by the Christian group was not the first time. Prior to this, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had also filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes in the teaser.

The complaint addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi stated that the teaser of the film contains scenes that are grossly obscene and sexually explicit and vulgar in nature. "The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including minors and young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," Kallaghalli said in his complaint.

All about Toxic

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. Apart from Yash as Raya, the cast who will be featuring in this thriller are Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa.

Filmed in Kannada and English simultaneously, it is also set to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. The film's technical team features National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid.