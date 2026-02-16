/Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Yash is not threatened with box office clash but is ‘irked’ with makers of Ranveer Singh's film

India is set to witness a major box office clash in March when two of the most anticipated films - Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups- release on the same day.

Despite earlier speculation that one of the films might be postponed, with reports suggesting that Toxic could shift its release date, both movies are now confirmed to arrive during the Eid weekend. However, it has been learned that Yash is reportedly irked with the makers of Dhurandhar for not informing them about their Eid release plans.

Yash is irked with the makers of Dhurandhar

After delivering massive hits like KGF, Yash has emerged as one of the leading stars of Indian cinema and enjoys a huge fan following across the country. His upcoming film Toxic is among the most-awaited releases, and its March 2025 release date was announced nearly a year in advance.

A source close to the project told Variety India that Yash is believed to be upset that the makers of Dhurandhar did not inform him about their Eid release plan.

"'Toxic’ was officially announced three years back in December 2023. His fans have since been waiting to see him on screen. Yash doesn’t want to back off and disappoint his fans,'' the source said.

Well-aware of that, Toxic has blocked the Eid, the source adds, ''Toxic’ announced its date in March last year. If ‘Dhurandhar 2’ was coming on that date, they should have at least given him a courtesy call. The team feels that the Hindi film industry doesn't have that culture of communication that is common in the southern industries”

With both films releasing on the same day, it will be a significant challenge for both projects, as they are likely to impact each other’s box office performance. Given the strong following of Dhurandhar and the excitement surrounding its next chapter, fans are eager to watch the film. At the same time, Yash’s massive fan base and the high anticipation for Toxic suggest that the film will provide tough competition to Dhar’s project.

Yash is immensely confident that his film is going to perform well.