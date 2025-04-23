A day after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Tangmarg area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Advertisment

According to officials, around three terrorists are suspected to be trapped. The security forces barricaded off Tangmarg after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. Further details are awaited on the encounter.

Also read | Over 3000 people flown out of Srinagar in just six hours as Pahalgam attack triggers panic

The encounter comes a day after the horrific terror attack when at least 27 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on Tuesday (Apr 22). The region is a popular tourist spot and is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Also read | J&K terror attack: Not just the civilians, but the spirit of Pahalgam's unity was attacked on that meadow

Among the dead are two foreign nationals and two locals, TOI reported, citing a high-ranking official. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, 26, was also killed in the attack. Narwal had recently got married less than a week ago, on April 16, and the couple were on their honeymoon in Kashmir when the tragic terror attack happened.

Advertisment

Also read | Pahalgam Attack: All about Baisaran, the 'mini Switzerland' hit by terror strike

Defence minister vows ‘loud and clear response’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has vowed a “loud and clear” response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He assured that the government would hunt down not only the perpetrators who carried out the terrible attack, but also those who worked behind the scenes.

Watch | Tourists in Srinagar react to terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam | WION Originals

Security forces have released the sketches of three of the men suspected of being involved in the brutal attack. They are identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said.