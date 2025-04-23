A day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and kashmir killed 26 tourists, Pakistan fears a Uri-type surgical strike by India as initial evidence suggests two of the four terrorists identified hail from the neighbouring country. According to reports in the media, Pakistan has put its Air Force along the border areas on alert.

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has also hinted at India retaliating over the incident.

"I am sure Islamabad is taking all possible measures to thwart any Indian misadventure against Pakistan. I have no doubt this time Pakistan’s response would be very hard," said Basit.

On Tuesday (April 22), the day of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to bring the perpetrators behind the attack to justice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, also promised a "befitting reply" in the coming days.

Balakot, Uri-type retaliation feared by Pakistan

Immediately after the dastardly attack took place, Pakistan sprang into action putting its Air Force on high alert fearing a counter-attack from India. According to some reports, the reconnaissance aircraft of the Pakistani Air Force are monitoring the airspace adjacent to India to prevent a repeat like the Uri and Balakot surgical strikes.

Indian, under the Narendra Modi government had carried out two big surgical strikes against Pakistan - the 2019 Balakot strikes after the Pulwama terror attack and the 2016 surgical strikes after the Uri terror attack.

The Pahalgam attack

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past, 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists in the Baisaran meadow on Tuesday. Known as ‘mini-Switzerland', Baisaran is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the main centre of Pahalgam.

The meadow is accessible only by foot or ponies and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, difficult to traverse terrain made it a likely target by terrorists. Also there were no vehicles available nearby and no structures to hide when the attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, reported The Mint.