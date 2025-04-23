The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Pahalgam, is known for targeting civilians.

Terrorists opened fire at tourists in the Baisaran meadow in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing tourists and a local pony operator.

For the past three-four years, the TRF has been known to target migrant workers, Kashmiri Pandits, and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

They were also behind the twin-drone attacks at the Jammu Indian Air Force (IAF) station in June 2021.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, TRF is nothing but the core LeT group.

“The highly skilled terrorists of LeT have been behind all these attacks on civilians since 2020. Following the Pulwama attack and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the name ‘TRF’ popped up by anti-India planners in Pakistan Army and ISI in 2019 to avoid scrutiny from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” a counterterrorism official said.

The terrorist group has also threatened former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a series of rallies during the J&K assembly elections.

What is their modus operandi?

The modus operandi adopted by Pakistan through the TRF is to create fear among locals and tourists visiting Kashmir.

Moreover, they don't get involved in firefights with security forces, and carry hit-and-run firing.

“The modus operandi adopted by Pakistan through the so-called TRF is to create an atmosphere of fear among local civilians and those visiting Kashmir, instead of only targeting the security forces. They also don’t indulge in firefights with security forces anymore and carry out hit-and-run firing or grenade attacks,” the officer said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned TRF, all its forms and front groups in January 2023.

The MHA also declared the TRF as a terrorist group under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

