Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed grief over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Khan took to his social media handle and urged countrymen to unite in this hour of crisis.

Khan wrote, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong, and get justice against this heinous act.”

Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2025

Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to express grief over tragic killing of tourists at Pahalgam. At least 27 people lost their lives on Tuesday afternoon in a brutal act of violence.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra wrote a long, powerful message on her Instagram, condemning the act of terror.

She wrote, "What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. This is not a tragedy we can move past from.

"So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.

"I'm so deeply anguished by this," Priyanka added.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to pay his condolence to the those who have been affected.

“Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone’s God would ever accept,” wrote Shahid adding that karma always pays for bad and good deeds.

“Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss,” concluded Shahid.

Stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif also expressed their anguish and demanded justice for the families who lost their loved ones.

