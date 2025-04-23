TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been called out for teasing their new vlog while sharing updates about their safety following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The couple was in Kashmir for a vacation with their son and left hours before the horrific attack in Pahalgam, which claimed at least 27 lives.

Advertisment

Many users are criticising the couple for being insensitive, accusing them of prioritising their content and work instead of showing empathy for the victims and their families.

What did Shoaib Ibrahim say?

Dipika and Shoaib were recently vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan. Following reports of the terror attack, fans of the couple expressed concern for them and messaged them enquiring about their well being. Shoaib took to Instagram to assure fans they were safe. Shoaib wrote, “Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon”.

Advertisment

The couple had been sharing videos and photos from Kashmir on their social media throughout their trip.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim face backlash

Advertisment

Social media users have slammed the couple, with many calling them "tone-deaf" and "insensitive”.

“He is still talking about vlog coming soon is he mad or what,” one social media user wrote on a post on Reddit, with another mentioning, “Marketing at a time like this is just sickening. Totally out of touch”.

One comment read, “People have died and he put up a story saying new vlog is coming???” Another comment read as, “He is so shameless he would vlog that also”. “Why are they being such insensitive a**holes,” one asked.

One fan shared, “I started reading, i was like he didn't say anything offensive then f****r just plugged his vlog damn”. Another fan exclaimed, “VLOG WHAAAT”.

“Insensitive,” one posted.

One social media user shared, “Now I understand the hate against this man! Since I don’t follow this couple so always thought that people unnecessary troll or hate every other celebrity but now I get it. They deserve hate for the insensitivity. Posting message regarding his well being was fine but mentioning about vlog is another level of foolishness”.

“New vlog coming soon… Pathetic,” wrote one, while another social media users asked people to “boycott” him.

Terrorists from an outfit called The Resistance Front killed at least 27 tourists in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack has left the entire country in deep shock. It is being called one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Valley in recent years.