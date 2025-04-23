Indian TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were recently in Jammu and Kashmir for a vacation with son Ruhaan, before the fatal Pahalgam terror attack took place. With fans worrying for their safety, the couple took to social media to assure them that they were safe and had actually left Kashmir before the incident occured.

TV actors Dipika and Shoaib are safe

Just two days before the attack, Dipika had shared how beautiful Kashmir is. She posted a video of herself taking a stroll through Pahalgam. The area they were in is usually referred to as ‘Mini Switzerland’ by the locals.

On Tuesday, Shoaib took to Instagram to share that they are safe. Taking to his Instagram Story, Shoaib wrote, “Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

The Pahalgam terror attack has claimed the lives of at least twenty six people, mostly civilians. They were reportedly shot at by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. The incident let to 20 people getting injured.

The incident happened in the day time when tourists were out. It is reported that terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place. Post the gunshots were heard, security forces rushed there.

The Union home minister Amit Shah left for Srinagar immediately and held a high-level security review meeting with top officials, including Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha.