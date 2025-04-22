As the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir moves the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and will now return on Wednesday morning.

According to government sources, PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia. He will now leave for India tonight and arrive early Wednesday morning.

Saudi Crown Prince has offered help to India over the Pahalgam terror attack during his meeting with PM Modi, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan said.

“In view of the terrorist attack in Kashmir, PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit,” said a government source.

Earlier, he was scheduled to return tomorrow night.

The deadliest attack since Pulwama has shocked the whole world as 27 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Moreover, at least 20 people were injured.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

PM Modi vows to bring justice

PM Modi condemned the attack on tourists and vowerd that those behind the heinous act would be brought to justice.

"They (terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also conveyed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the terror attack.

The tourists said that the attackers seemed to be targeting Hindu tourists. “Three to four people attacked us. I told them – kill me too, you’ve already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi’,” one of the tourists recounted.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers came out of the thick pine forests surrounding the area and started shooting at civilians, triggering chaos and panic.

World leaders react

US President Donald Trump expressed condolences, saying that the US stands strong with India against terrorism.

"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all," he said in a post on X.

Trump is also scheduled to talk to PM Modi regarding the attack in J&K, White House press secretary said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences in a statement and said that "this brutal crime has no justification whatsoever."

"Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

Ukraine has also issued a statement and said that it is deeply concerned over the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, J&K. "We endure the loss of life from terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms. When innocent people are murdered, it brings unbearable pain. The perpetrators should be held accountable," it said.

