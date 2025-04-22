Leaders across the political spectrum condemned the terror attack on unarmed, innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam where 27 tourists were killed and many injured on Tuesday. 

Advertisment

Condemnations started pouring in as soon as the news of the dastardly attack taking place was confirmed.

President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartful condolences in a post on X.

Vice President Jaideep Dhankhar condemned the attack saying such acts of violence are reprehensible.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had left for Saudi Arabia early for a visit, also condemned the attack.

Advertisment

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack on tourists and assured that the despicable attack will not go unpunished. “Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” Sinha wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” Abdullah said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called the “dastardly attack on innocent civilians an act of cowardice”.


Also read: Terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, 27 killed, several injured; PM Modi says perpetrators ‘will not be spared’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the attack and said the entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack was extremely condemnable and heart-breaking. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured, The whole country is united against terrorism,” wrote Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, in Hindi on X.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti said such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. “Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks,” she added.

Also read: 'Please save my husband': Horrified woman pleads for help after her husband shot in J&K terror attack | Video

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also condemned the attack as barbaric, shocking the conscience. 

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee expressed her anguish on the brutal attack.

Also read: ‘Go tell this to Modi’: Terrorists leave chilling message for Indian PM after killing at least 27 in J&K terror attack

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu called the attack a senseless act of violence.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the attack in a post on X.

 

 