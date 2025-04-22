Leaders across the political spectrum condemned the terror attack on unarmed, innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam where 27 tourists were killed and many injured on Tuesday.

Condemnations started pouring in as soon as the news of the dastardly attack taking place was confirmed.



President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartful condolences in a post on X.

The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable.

My heartfelt condolences… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 22, 2025

Vice President Jaideep Dhankhar condemned the attack saying such acts of violence are reprehensible.

Deeply anguished by the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Such acts of violence are reprehensible and deserve our strongest condemnation. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families in this hour of grief. — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) April 22, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had left for Saudi Arabia early for a visit, also condemned the attack.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack on tourists and assured that the despicable attack will not go unpunished. “Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” Sinha wrote on X.

Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 22, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” Abdullah said.

I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2025

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called the “dastardly attack on innocent civilians an act of cowardice”.

Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2025



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the attack and said the entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism.



These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 22, 2025

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack was extremely condemnable and heart-breaking. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured, The whole country is united against terrorism,” wrote Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, in Hindi on X.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में हुए कायराना आतंकी हमले में पर्यटकों के मारे जाने और कई लोगों के घायल होने की ख़बर बेहद निंदनीय और दिल दहलाने वाली है।



मैं शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



आतंक के खिलाफ पूरा देश… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2025

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti said such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. “Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks,” she added.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also condemned the attack as barbaric, shocking the conscience.

The terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that targeted innocent tourists and claimed multiple precious lives is a barbaric act that shocks the conscience. It deserves the strongest condemnation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.



I am deeply saddened to… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 22, 2025

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee expressed her anguish on the brutal attack.

I am deeply anguished by the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir.



My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.



This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu called the attack a senseless act of violence.

Deeply anguished by the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 22, 2025

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the attack in a post on X.